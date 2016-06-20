Hatred on an Alberta golf course

But it seems some people never learn.

Where progressive leaders like Justin Trudeau and Rachel Notley have been attacked by packs of rabid haters, and bombarded with death threats.

And I’ve also warned that the same poison was spreading in Canada.

When the gentle, decent Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death by another cowardly bigot .

For years I have been warning that hatred kills. Like it did in Orlando last Sunday. Or like it did in Britain last Thursday.

Like Ken Fleury who sent out that idiot tweet.

Or Ernest Bothi, the president of the Brooks Big Country Oilmen’s Association, who thought that putting up a target of Rachel Notley on a golf course was funny.

And would like us all to know that he’s not sorry.

An organizer of a golf tournament says he’s not sorry for putting up a target displaying a photo of Premier Rachel Notley’s face on a golf course. He said the photo of Notley was placed intentionally and was meant to be a target. ‘It’s called freedom of speech. We’re still living in Canada and as far as I know, it hasn’t become a communist nation, not as of yet.'”

While claiming that the target was not hit. With a golf ball.

But somehow forgetting to mention that it was run over by some nutbars in a golf cart …

A video was posted on Facebook of a golf cart running down the Notley target.

Who also seemed to think that was funny. And laughed like only Cons or hyenas can.

Even though the decent Rachel Notley has already been targeted in the most violent manner by sicko hate mongers.

In December of 2015 Brian Jean, leader of the Wildrose Party, made a statement calling for the rhetoric to be toned down after numerous death threats appeared online.

As has Justin Trudeau, seen here paddling down the Rouge River yesterday …

Who along with his family has been attacked in the vilest manner by the Cons and other disgusting Trudeau haters.

Who have all helped create a climate of violence in this country that should shock all decent Canadians.





Who have all helped create a climate of violence in this country that should shock all decent Canadians.

But then who should be surprised?

When this is what the poor but oh so noble Brendan Cox had to say about the man who killed his wife, and left him alone to raise their two young children …

And as Jonathan Freedland writes, if you inject enough poison into the political bloodstream, somebody will get sick.

We don’t yet know what was in the mind of the man who killed Jo Cox. But even if we cannot locate a specific cause in the nation’s political debate and claim this murder as its direct effect, we can say this: that if you inject enough poison into the political bloodstream, eventually somebody will get sick.

As those monstrous Notley haters, or Trudeau haters are doing in this country.

Ripping the fabric of this country apart, as that evil gay hater ripped the hearts out of so many of those who loved his innocent victims …

Who even after death could not escape the hatred that kills …

When some of the depraved members of the Westboro Baptist Church turned up to picket their funerals yesterday.

Only to be thwarted by gay people and their friends, who wore giant angel wings to block the view of the haters from those mourning the death of their loved ones.

Drove the bigots off …

And made me so proud of my brothers and sisters. Who rather than scream for bloody revenge would rather rely on the power of love.

For it is our mighty weapon, and NOTHING can defeat it …

So to all the hate mongers who have been bombarding me with veiled death threats and other bigot excrement, I just want to say this:

I am not afraid. You could NEVER intimidate me in a thousand years.

I am going to fight you harder than ever, even if it kills me.

I’m tired of seeing good people like Rachel Notley and my own gentle brothers and sisters abused and threatened.

And I am going to help DESTROY you …

Editor’s note: Fleury and Bothi have now apologized.