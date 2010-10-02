By Frank Moher
Item: Rogers expresses “regret” over Maclean’s Quebec cover
After an extensive investigation, backofthebook.ca has determlned that Saskatchewan sucks. It really, really sucks.
The great state of Saskatchewan asserts that it doesn’t suck, and demands that backofthebook.ca apologize for saying it does.
Backofthebook.ca refuses to apologize for saying that Saskatchewan sucks. It would like to add that it also suckety sucks. Sucks sucks sucks.
CBC: Backofthebook.ca says Saskatchewan sucks. Stay tuned for George Stroumboulopoulos.
The great state of Canada, recognizing that saying Saskatchewan sucks might hurt its feelings, really really wishes that backofthebook.ca hadn’t said that. So there.
CBC: Great state of Canada condemns backofthebook.ca for saying that Saskatchewan sucks. Stay tuned for George Stroumboulopoulos.
Worldwide Canadian Enterprises, parent company of backofthebook.ca, while affirming backofthebook.ca’s right to say that Saskatchewan sucks, would like to assert that we don’t think Saskatchewan sucks, especially if people in Saskatchewan might stop buying our line of Saskatchewan Roughriders formal wear. Go Riders Go.
Backofthebook.ca: Suck sucks. Suckety suck sucks. By the way, did we mention that Saskatchewan sucks?
Masthead Online: Guy at backofthebook.ca who said Saskatchewan sucks resigns to spend more time with family.
Backofthebook.ca: We don’t really think Saskatchewan sucks.
Backofthebook.ca: Manitoba sucks.
Comments
STOON SUCKS BALLS says
Saskatchewan Sucks. We’re lucky that the Pontiac Sunfire can’t handle anything more than a flat, straight road, otherwise they’d spread like the plague. Oh wait, forgot you’re not a *True* Saskatchewan unless you resign to die in a place with 7+ months of winter. It’s almost the end of March, only a couple more months to go before Dog Feces Melt season! Riders are worst in the CFL this year, Douche Pride doesn’t earn ya wins, hosers.
Luke Kennedy says
Ya Sask really sucks, but its a province not a state you stupid fuck.
BrianMouland says
The site sucks more
admin says
Bob,
As a fellow Saskatchewan-lover, I’d like to assure you the article is satire. It’s actually about the silly news cycle that followed Maclean’s magazine publishing a silly story about Quebec (see the link). I love Saskatchewan, esp. the area round Sage Hill.
Frank
bob says
What? Saskatchewan’s a state now? You’re a really friggen stupid arse.
Saskatchewan has it’s setbacks but it’s also got some awesome qualities too. It’s definitely no metropolis and there are certainly a lack of things to do but it’s really a beautiful land if you take some time to slow down. There are thousands upon thousands of untouched lakes up North and some amazing nature scene-scapes that you that are unique. You have to just let it sink in. Absolutely, it’s not for everyone but there is a charm here that goes unnoticed that only the native prairie-people can truly appreciate.
Ashley says
Saskatchewan definitely DOES suck!! Trying to escape!