By Frank Moher

Item: Rogers expresses “regret” over Maclean’s Quebec cover

After an extensive investigation, backofthebook.ca has determlned that Saskatchewan sucks. It really, really sucks.

The great state of Saskatchewan asserts that it doesn’t suck, and demands that backofthebook.ca apologize for saying it does.

Backofthebook.ca refuses to apologize for saying that Saskatchewan sucks. It would like to add that it also suckety sucks. Sucks sucks sucks.

CBC: Backofthebook.ca says Saskatchewan sucks. Stay tuned for George Stroumboulopoulos.

The great state of Canada, recognizing that saying Saskatchewan sucks might hurt its feelings, really really wishes that backofthebook.ca hadn’t said that. So there.

CBC: Great state of Canada condemns backofthebook.ca for saying that Saskatchewan sucks. Stay tuned for George Stroumboulopoulos.

Worldwide Canadian Enterprises, parent company of backofthebook.ca, while affirming backofthebook.ca’s right to say that Saskatchewan sucks, would like to assert that we don’t think Saskatchewan sucks, especially if people in Saskatchewan might stop buying our line of Saskatchewan Roughriders formal wear. Go Riders Go.

Backofthebook.ca: Suck sucks. Suckety suck sucks. By the way, did we mention that Saskatchewan sucks?

Masthead Online: Guy at backofthebook.ca who said Saskatchewan sucks resigns to spend more time with family.

Backofthebook.ca: We don’t really think Saskatchewan sucks.

Backofthebook.ca: Manitoba sucks.