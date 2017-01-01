Politics, tech, media, culture and more, from a Canadian point-of-view

By Nicholas Heather One time, me and the kids had a fish hotel. It was my idea. My original idea. For some reason we'd acquired a 20-gallon fish tank. Of course, the kids wanted to get fish. "I don't think that's a good idea, you guys," I said, as we were discussing what I was sure was going to be a bad idea at the dinner table one evening. "I can barely keep all of you from floating belly up, and I'm pretty invested in you, but I'd probably forget about the fish, and they'd die." "But we'd help!" they all said in close to unison. They were pretty cute back then. Maybe six, eight, 10 and 14, they were. Aquila was keeping quiet, and kept giving me this look like "what's your next move, old man?" "Remember when we came home from being in Victoria that weekend, and all the baby mice died, one by one, right in front of us? Do you remember how upset you all were?" I was hoping they'd see the light, and realize how sad dead animals made them. Anya lowered her eyes, glared at me, and said, "That's because you POISONED their mother, Dad." Jude and Ezra always took their cues from Anya back then, and so they lowered their eyes and glowered at me too. Aquila grabbed … [Read More...]